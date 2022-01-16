Ghana techlab, Duapa werkspace train youth in App development

The Duapa Werkspace, a Skills Development, and Business Incubation Hub together with Ghana TechLab have trained 25 young people in Mobile App development under the Base Innovation Project in Takoradi.

The six-week practical training, funded by Master Card Foundation allowed the beneficiaries to explore opportunities in the technology space as well as the urge to start up their own businesses in reducing the unemployment situation in the country.

Mr Michael Asante, the Hub Manager, and Project Lead at Duapa Werkspace told the Ghana News Agency during a start-up summit and presentation of business pitches by the trainees that technology had become a vital part of human life and it was necessary for businesses to meet customers’ demands.

In Ghana, for instance, there has been increasing growth in the number of businesses that required online visibility, particularly mobile apps to propel customer acquisition and reach in this new normal times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit, was under the theme, “Mobile Applications for Sustainable Business Development and Job Creation in Your City”.

It was aimed at promoting and celebrating the startup culture within the local ecosystem and also to encourage entrepreneurship among the youth.

It was also created to have easy access to funding and business support for the early-stage startups and a conducive platform for investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs to converge at one place to share ideas, experiences, explore areas of mutual interest and collaboration for a thriving digital economy.

Mr Asante said the summit also offered the platform for startup founders to pitch their innovative ideas to local investors, business leaders, and the local community.

The trainees could become employable by the skills acquired to create business solutions in the form of Apps for existing enterprises to stay relevant in society.

The Centre Manager added that with the rapid growth in technology, mobile phones have become a vital part of human life.

Mobile Applications (popularly referred to as Apps) have transformed the way we handle our mobile phones and, as a result, how companies handled their business.

He added that whether using Apps for communication, shopping or transportation, consumers today preferred to solve their problems on their mobile phones, adding that given these new consumer habits, businesses ought to be reinvented to meet customers’ needs and be present in the best way possible.

He said, hence, the need to equip the next generation with mobile app development skills to be employable or to create business solutions in the form of apps for existing enterprises to stay relevant.

A Sustainability Expert, Ms Alice Ama Darko said sustainability was important and urged the participants to leave good footprints for future generations.

She entreated them to ensure that their businesses would help in avoiding lots of climate related problems, promote Green activities to save the planet.

Ms Wendy Mercy Minnah, a Mega builders Apps developer said it was a real opportunity to acquire skills in that space as a build career as well.