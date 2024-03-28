Ghana: Telecel Visits Otumfuo After Successful Brand Launch

Press Release – For Immediate Release

March 19, 2024

TELECEL VISITS OTUMFUO AFTER A SUCCESSFUL BRAND UNVEIL IN

GHANA

Telecel, an Africa-focused telecommunications company, has paid a courtesy visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to officially announce the complete rebranding of Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana as well as introduce the leadership of Telecel Group to him.

Telecel Ghana unveiled its new brand to its employees, senior stakeholders, and customers on the 11th and 12th of March 2024. The company has also embarked on regional rebranding activations throughout March and April.

With Ghana being their largest acquisition yet, Telecel is poised to bring disruptive innovation that will improve the digital experience of customers and bring a positive impact to communities.

Addressing the King, Moh Damush, CEO of Telecel Group pledged continuous support to Asanteman. He said, “Telecel is committed to investing in the Ghanaian market to give the best digital experience to our customers. We are also delighted to continue the partnerships with His Majesty on key initiatives namely, Asantefest, the annual Otumfuo Golf tournament, and other community projects through the Telecel Foundation. Indeed, Telecel Group and Telecel Ghana through its Foundation contributed GHC200,000.00 to the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital project led by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.”

On his part, Otumfuo Osei Tutu reiterated the need to safeguard the jobs of Ghanaians and invest in the industry to bring improved services for customers. He remarked on the rich legacy and heritage of the company in Ghana, starting as Post and Telecommunication, to Ghana Telecom – One Touch, transitioning to Vodafone and now Telecel. He also expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the local team who have managed the business to date and the expectation for Telecel Group is to invest in the infrastructure and people to compete better in Ghana.

The visiting team from Telecel Group included Nicolas Bourg, Board Chairman, Moh Damush, CEO, Malek Atrissi, COO, Hussein Rifai, Board Member and Eleanor Azar, Chief of Staff. They were accompanied by the Telecel Ghana team led by Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO, Mohammad Ghaddar, COO, Ashiokai Akrong, Human Resources Director, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communication and Kwaku Asiedu, Executive Head, Ashanti, and Brong Ahafo.