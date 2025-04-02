Ghana Telecoms Implement Zero E-Levy Following Presidential Directive

Ghana’s telecommunications companies will charge 0% electronic transfer levy (e-levy) effective April 2, 2025, after President John Mahama assented to a bill abolishing the 1% tax.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) instructed telecom operators and financial institutions to update their systems by midnight to reflect the change, marking the end of a levy introduced in 2022.

Dr. Ken Ashigbey, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, confirmed the transition during an interview with TV3. “By tomorrow, when you send mobile money, e-levy will be zero. There will be no charge,” he stated. The GRA issued formal authorization to charging entities, including telecom firms, to deploy “no charge” configurations on their platforms immediately.

Despite the short notice, Ashigbey assured compliance, noting telecom providers are coordinating with the GRA to adjust systems. He acknowledged potential technical hiccups, advising customers who encounter accidental deductions to seek refunds directly from their service providers. “If any e-levy is charged inadvertently, the charging entity will refund it, as no funds will be forwarded to the Consolidated Fund,” he clarified.

The e-levy’s abolition follows parliamentary approval and aligns with broader fiscal reforms aimed at reducing financial burdens on consumers. The tax, initially introduced to expand Ghana’s revenue base, faced criticism for its impact on digital transaction costs. Telecom operators now await further guidelines on operational adjustments, while the GRA monitors compliance across digital payment platforms.