Ghana Tennis Club, Adabraka on Thursday 6th January 2021 held its election to choose it’s best executive officers.

Joseph Nii Armah was elected unopposed as Chairman after Dr. Abraham Oppong’s tenure came to an end while Henry Boni became Vice Chairman also unopposed.

The secretary went to Michael Salomey unopposed and Christain Senanu Dzokoto won the Treasurer seat.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org newly elected chairman of Ghana Tennis Club Joseph Nii Armah said, “I’m privileged to hold the helm of affairs of the oldest tennis club in Ghana, the previous administration did a lot for the club and its time for us to continue the good works’.

He added that, my new executives aim is to uplift this great club to the highest realm it belongs’.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh