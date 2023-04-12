Ghana Tennis Federation inspects Borteyman facility for 13th African Games

The top hierarchy of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) have paid a visit to the Borteyman construction site to inspect the progress of work.

With the 13th African Games slated for March 2024, the Borteyman facility is expected to host some sporting events with contractors still on site as work progresses steadily.

The leadership of the GTF, which includes Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah (President) and Godfrey Tetteh, a member of the Tennis Development Committee, joined the Local Organising Committee for the inspection of work at the Borteyman construction site.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, encouraged various sporting federations in the West African nation to join the LOC on their monthly facility inspection visits to familiarise themselves with the projects and make necessary inputs.

“These are things that we are encouraging. The rationale behind this is to get all the various federation heads to visit the facilities and provide input to the construction.

NBA Africa has already visited the sites, and we will go with the local federation soon,” Dr. Ofosu-Asare said in an interview.

After the field visit, the contractors on site delivered a presentation on the prototype of the final project.

During the engagement, the leadership of the GTF suggested to the contractors to consider including three offices to the tennis facility at the Borteyman complex.