Ghana Tertiary Awards 2023 Nominations Out

The most anticipated tertiary awards in Ghana event is here again, the full list of nominees for the second edition of Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2023 is officially out.

Touted as the favorite tertiary awards event in Ghana when it comes to recognizing hard work and competence of tertiary students in Ghana, the Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2023 is expected to supersede the great work they did last year.

Themed, ‘’Inspiring tertiary students towards innovation and transformation’’, the Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2023 also known as IGTA23 has continuously served as a platform and forum for promoting the well being and interest of tertiary students.

Hundreds of tertiary students across Ghana have secured nominations for this year’s event. Among the notable figures who have secured nominations this year include; Black Sherif, Gyakie, Banzy Benero, Amg Armani and others.

Source: Apex Africa Concept