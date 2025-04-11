Ghana Tightens Fiscal Oversight with New Measures

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has announced sweeping reforms aimed at curbing fiscal indiscipline and enhancing the efficiency of public spending.

Speaking after a meeting with the World Bank Africa team led by Vice President Ousmane Diagana, the minister highlighted concerns over contracts awarded without the legally required commencement certificates. These practices, he explained, have contributed to inefficiencies and significant budgetary shortfalls.

In response, a key amendment to the Public Financial Management Act now empowers the Ministry of Finance to issue commencement authorisations. This change represents a decisive shift in fiscal oversight and aims to standardize contract awards across covered entities.

Dr. Forson also unveiled the establishment of a dedicated Compliance Desk within the ministry, which is tasked with monitoring adherence to the newly upgraded Public Financial Management Act, 2025. The new unit will compile a Compliance League Table, ranking ministries, departments, and other institutions based on their compliance with financial regulations, and persistent non-compliance will attract sanctions.

“We are determined to ensure that every programme we implement delivers maximum efficiency and impact,” the minister stated, reflecting the government’s commitment to a disciplined and prosperous Ghana. The announcement followed the successful National Economic Dialogue, an event that benefited from robust support by the World Bank, further cementing the ongoing fiscal reforms and partnerships aimed at strengthening Ghana’s economic governance.

These measures mark a significant step forward in promoting transparency and accountability in public finance. By centralising the oversight of contract awards and establishing punitive measures for non-compliance, the government aims to restore trust in its fiscal processes and ensure that public funds are used effectively to drive economic progress. Recent fiscal reforms are seen as a strategic response to systemic challenges and a move towards sustainable economic management.