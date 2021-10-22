Ghana to become net exporter of salt-Lands Minister

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, says Ghana has a potential of becoming a net exporter of salt following the injection of funds, new equipment, and expertise into the operations of Ada Songor Salt Project by ElectroChem Ghana Limited.

The Ada Songor Salt site has 1.4 million metric tonnes production capability, therefore, following the takeover by ElectroChem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of McDan Group of Companies, it is expected to boost production.

ElectroChem Ghana Limited took over the operations of Ada Songor Salt Project about 10 months ago under Government’s diversification programme.

Mr Jinapor, who was on a working visit to the ElectroChem Ghana Limited in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, pledged his unwavering support to the CEO of the Company, Dr. Daniel McCauley, popularly known as McDan.

“I am impressed with the developmental projects that have started in Ada West and this project clearly fits into the President’s agenda of industrialisation”.

“What is happening here at ElectroChem fits into the grand agenda and vision of the President to transform this country, which is anchored on industrialisation.

“History teaches us that you cannot transform a country unless you build your industries,” Mr Jinapor stated.

The Minister lauded the CEO of McDan Group of Companies for the excellent work done so far in transforming Ghana’s salt industry.

“What I have seen here today, tells us that if we put our hearts and minds to any project, we as Ghanaians can build our country.

“This project is contributing to the economy of Ada, it’s contributing to the economy of Greater Accra and undoubtedly to the economy of Ghana and the future for this project is highly promising,” Mr Jinapor added.

The Minister urged the chiefs and people of Ada to throw their weight solidly behind McDan and the ElectroChem Ghana Limited to exploit the white gold resource in the area.

Dr Daniel McCauley, the CEO of ElectroChem Ghana Limited, on his part, said the multifaceted project would also come along with the construction of a sports academy and other developmental projects in the area.

He was optimistic that within a period of five years, the Ada Salt Project would become a major salt production industry in Africa.

The Overlord of the Ada Traditional Area, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, expressed his gratitude to Dr. McCauley for bringing development to his land and the people of Ada.

He was, therefore, willing to entrust the Songor lagoon, which is the treasure of the Ada people to him.

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the CEO of State Interest and Governance Authority, called for peace and unity in the area to witness the full realisation of the project.