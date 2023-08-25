Ghana to bid for 2024 World Arm wrestling Championship

The leadership of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) headed by President and Founder, Charles Osei Asibey, Godson Kwame Asem and Husseini Akuettteh Addy will defend the defend Ghana’s bid to host the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship in Accra.

The team is currently in Almaty, Kazakhstan attending the World Armwrestling Federation congress that will take a decision on the host for next year’s championship.

Ghana’s bid is supported by Ghana’s Minister and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), Gt. Accra Regional Cordinating Council (GARCC) and many other institutions.

This comes after President Osei Asibey during the last Congress made a case for Africa to host the World Championship as the event had evolved in Europe and the America’s for over 45years.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s bid, the Sportspreneur (Sports Entrepreneur), explained that the championship brings enormous opportunities to Ghana and Africa as it will give many Africans the first time opportunity to compete in the World Championship.

He added that the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship will deepen, expand, and strengthen the gains chalked by the GAF since its inception as a result of the brand penetration occasioned by the 2018 & 2023 Africa Championship and also to consolidate the advancement and grounds covered particularly in development.

On infrastructure, the President mentioned that the country will rely on and make use of the legacies of Ghana’s hosting of the 2023 Africa Games that is personnel, infrastructure, transport, accommodation etc. and will certainly reap all the benefits and advantages associated with hosting Accra 2023 African Games.

He further explained that the World Armwrestling Federation has also resolved to send a Technical Expert to run a WAF Referees/Coaches Certification Course during the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship and as such, hosting the championship in Ghana will afford a large chunk of the national referees the best opportunity to be examined and certificated after which they have the right to wear the WAF Referees Badge.

Charles Osei Asibey who also doubles as the President for the Armwrestling Federation of Africa and Vice President of the WAF noted that the promotion of the championship globally, will bring in over 2,000 tourists into Ghana to Experience Ghana, Live Ghana and potentially become referrals.

He added that “Expecting potential investors as Armwrestling brings together business-oriented people with different background and the many visitors apart from exchange on visa will also spend on hotels, food, tourism, transport etc.

The World Armwrestling Championship is the highest, biggest and the most prestigious Armwrestling event globally organised annually.

It is the convergence of all the best Pullers battling for supremacy and rights.

Over 2,000 athletes, coaches, referees, and spectators come together for this annual festival which has been instituted, sanctioned, and supervised by the World Arm wrestling Federation (WAF).

Source : GAF