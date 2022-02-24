Ghana to certify indigenous welders to become competitive

lndigenous Ghanaian wilders are to become competitive and play key roles in the upstream petroleum industry with the establishment of the Ghana Welding Bureau (GWB).

The country has over the years lost opportunities for indigenous welders to be employed to play critical roles in the industry though there are thousands qualified, some as artisanal welders.

Addressing this challenge will among others ensure that welding training and certification in Ghana meet international standards to pave the way for the youth to be employed in the oil and gas, mining, automotive, and other allied industries.

Mr Egbert Faibille Junior, the Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, speaking at the launch of the Bureau, said it aimed at becoming a licensed welding professional body under the Engineering Council Act of 2011 (Act 819).

The Bureau was established under the auspices of the Commission to oversee the development of a world class welding industry in Ghana.

“It also seeks to be registered under the Professional Bodies Registration Act, of 1973. NRCD 143,” he said.

GWB is a non-profit, non-governmental body that seeks to represent the welding profession in Ghana and be responsible for the certification and registration of companies and individuals involved in the welding and allied operations.

He said the Bureau sought to facilitate the development of welding science, technology, and engineering in Ghana, and promote the optimum use and innovation in welding and joining technologies.

The CEO said it would be under the framework of a professional certification and regulatory authority just as the Canadian Welding Bureau and the American Welding Society.

He said the Bureau would collaborate with relevant technical institutions to ensure that Ghanaian training providers offered standardised training and qualification of welders to international standards.

“The Bureau will also provide technical advice to Engineering Council on regulation of welding practice in Ghana and assess and validate the authenticity of foreign welding certificates submitted for welding works in the upstream petroleum sector,” he added.

The CEC said under the Accelerated Oil and Gas Capacity Building (AOGC) Programme, three batches of young Ghanaians had benefitted.

They are made up of five young welders selected to undergo training in Advanced Welding at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, Edmonton, Canada.

Mr Faibille said the Commission had also expended GH¢3,897,500 to sponsor the training of 150 young people, who benefitted from tuition for City and Guilds Certification, boarding and lodging as well as monthly stipends for six months for each of them.

He said currently, the 150 trainees were on internships with a few partner entities to enable them to acquire the renowned City and Guilds International Vocational Qualification Level three on successful completion of the programme.

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, said measures had been put in place to ensure that faculty, curriculum, facilities, and the learning environment met international standards.

He said Ghanaian students and technicians seeking to make an impact in the welding industry would have that goal realised following enrolment and graduation from the GWB.

The Minister said the government would make sure the country’s welders were trained and certified to take up most of the welding and pipefitting jobs available.

He expressed the hope that the Bureau would get a Charter in future to control its operations of certification in the country.

Dr Prempeh said, “we are going to make sure that its not only pipefitting that was fundamental to the industry or welding that we will take advantage off but every job that involves craftmanship.”