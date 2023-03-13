Ghana to collaborate with Inter-Parliamentary Union to fight intolerance

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament has assured of Ghana’s commitment to collaborate with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to fight intolerance and promote peaceful co-existence in societies.

According to him, this is the only sure way for the world to know true peace and prosperity.

In a speech at the 146th IPU Assembly in Manama, Bahrain, the Speaker touted the values of good democratic governance which the Ghanaian parliament is translating for the utmost benefit of its people.

Addressing participants at the conference, Speaker Bagbin said this is evident in the large gender parity delegation the Ghanaian parliament sent to the conference to further the course of the theme and humanity as a whole.

He also charged legislators across the world to encourage tolerance and inclusive development through the laws they promulgate.

Some 2,700 delegates drawn from more than 179 countries across the globe have gathered in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the conference which is on the theme, “Promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies: Fighting intolerance.”