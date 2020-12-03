Football matches in Ghana will continue to be played behind closed doors due to a spike in the country’s COVID-19 cases, Ghanaian Presidential Advisor on Health Nsiah Asare said here Tuesday.

He said the government was committed to protecting lives hence will not relax the ban on playing football in virtually empty stadiums.

Ghana’s representative in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League Kumasi Kotoko SC tried to seek permission from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to allow their fans to watch their game against Mauritanian side, FC Nouadibou last weekend.

“We are trying to protect the lives of the people here. We are doing all these to ensure that we are protected and kept safe. Once the cases are under control, things will change,” he told local media.

The 2020-21 GPL which commenced last month is being played behind closed doors following a directive from the president and the sports ministry.