The Ghanaian government will evacuate its nationals stranded in Lebanon in the coming days, following the deadly explosions in its capital Beirut, an official has said.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Charles Owiredu said the government expected to evacuate the remaining 1,500 stranded Ghanaian nationals in Lebanon.

He said the number had reduced from 2,000 to 1,500, as the government had already facilitated the return of 500 people.

“We are expediting the process, as some Ghanaians have sustained injuries in the blast,” Owiredu said, adding that 308 of the stranded Ghanaians would arrive on Wednesday, and an additional 308 on Thursday.

The minister, however, added that none of the Ghanaians injured in the blast was deformed.

Ghanaian lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong and other philanthropists have donated a total of 428,650 U.S. dollars to the government to facilitate the evacuation of the stranded Ghanaians.

The returnees would undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine on arrival to identify, isolate, and treat any of the returnees who might be infected by the novel coronavirus. Enditem