Ghana to face Niger in CHAN quarter-finals 

The Black Galaxies of Ghana will face Niger in the quarter-finals stage in the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday 28th January 2023 in Algeria.

Ghana booked a slot in the next stage of the competition after finishing second in Group C with six points behind Madagascar who finished with nine points.

Coach Annor Walker and his men despite having a poor start in the tournament with a loss to Madagascar in the opening Group C match would hope to dispatch Niger to cruise to the last four.

Ghana would go into the clash without captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who picked up a red card in the last game against Sudan and Gladson Awako would also be unavailable due to injury.

Ghana is in search of her first CHAN title after edging close in 2011 and 2014.