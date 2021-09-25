Ghana to get assistance from World Bank to tackle air pollution

The World Bank will support Ghana in eliminating air pollution to curb the effect on public health, the bank’s country director for Ghana Pierre Laporte said on Friday.

Laporte made the remarks during a meeting on findings of a field study over air pollution in Ghana.

The study concluded that 100 percent of Ghanaians were exposed to air pollution levels exceeding the World Health Organization guidelines, while actions to reduce air pollution have been slow.

Laporte said the World Bank had collaborated with Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency to implement the pilot phase of the Ghana pollution management and environmental health project to address ambient air pollution in the country.

He added the two partnering institutions will further develop a full-scale air quality management plan for Accra, the Ghanaian capital. Enditem