Ghana to get ultramodern Robotics Training Lab

The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE), in collaboration with AISECT, SME GrowAfrica (SMEGA) and A-RIASE are to launch a state-of-the-art robotics training lab in Ghana.

The lab will focus on training Ghanaians and building capacity in the area of Robotics Process Automation (RPA).

A news brief shared with the Ghana News Agency, said the RPA lab, when fully operational, would encourage the youth in the ICT space to gain knowledge and learn more about automation tools while allowing other students to experience hands-on training.

“AISECT, the lead collaborator, has set up the lab for test-running. During the period before the launch, identified stakeholders will be socialised around how the lab works and who will qualify to be trained,” the statement said.

The test-running of the lab, it said, commenced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

At a ceremony to mark the commencement of the test run, Mr Rajat Chaturvedi, Business Head of AISECT, said the establishment of the laboratory was a conscious effort to encourage the youth in Ghana to explore the field of Robotics.

“We find this collaboration with GI-KACE a very important one given the almost two decades of quality IT training the Centre has championed in Ghana,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of GI-KACE, Mr Stephen Baffoe, Director of Finance and Administration, Gl-KACE, described the RPA as a “game- changing technological advancement”.

He said the system was designed to drastically cut down the man-hours spent on tasks.

“The coming days should be exciting for the many Ghanaian youth who contemplate applying their minds to robotics. You now have the opportunity to get the training you need through this collaboration,” Mr Baffoe said.

He commended the collaborators for contributing to the innovative agenda and urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the Robotics Process Automation lab when fully operational.

GI-KACE has, over the years, made a name for itself as the ICT capacity- building agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), championing research into ICT, Electronics, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics.

The Centre works to develop and apply research and innovative technologies to the socio-economic development of Ghana.