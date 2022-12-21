Ghana to handover reconstructed Nigerian High Commission building

Ghana will soon handover the reconstructed Nigerian High Commission building in Accra to the Nigerian Government, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, informed Parliament on Wednesday.

She noted that construction works on the said property was almost done.

The Minister made the disclosure during the Parliamentary debate on the Ministry’s GHS816.75 million Budget Estimate for the fiscal year ending 31st December, 2023, which the House has approved.

Contributing to the debate on the Motion, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, wanted to know from the Minister the situation on the demolition of the Nigerian High Commission building and whether the perpetrators had been brought to book.

The MP also asked about the demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy in Accra; stating that “these are things that we cannot sweep under the carpet”.

Touching on the Nigeria High Commission property, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said the Ministry of Finance had released funds to ensure that the contractor was paid and that, very soon, they would be handing it over to the Nigerian Government through their high commission in Accra.

She said the police were still in the process of investigating the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.

She said the Ministry would follow up on the issue to keep the Committee updated.

It would be recalled that in June 2020, some men under the cover of darkness reportedly stormed the compound of the Nigeria High Commission and destroyed buildings under construction.

Concerning the Bulgarians Embassy, the Minister said there were some few issues that needed to be resolved, adding; “But I met the Bulgarian Ambassador and he told me he is very happy”.

The Bulgarian Embassy building was demolished by a private developer in 2017. The Government commissioned an inquiry into the matter, which recommended sanctions against the supposed private developer who demolished the building.