Ghana to Hire 100 Staff for 24-Hour Passport Processing, Ablakwa Announces

In a bold move to revolutionize passport acquisition in Ghana, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed plans to hire 100 additional staff to support a new 24-hour passport processing system.

The initiative, part of President John Dramani Mahama’s broader vision to streamline public services, aims to drastically reduce waiting times and improve efficiency at the passport office.

Speaking to the media, Ablakwa confirmed that provisions for the new hires have been included in the 2025 budget. “We’ve allocated resources to employ approximately 100 additional staff to launch the 24-hour passport application process and reduce the overall processing time to one week,” he said. The announcement comes as part of a broader strategy to address long-standing frustrations among Ghanaians over delays and inefficiencies in passport issuance.

The minister’s remarks follow his recent disclosure that over 75,000 unclaimed passports are currently sitting at the passport office. Ablakwa described the backlog as a priority for his administration, pledging to conduct a comprehensive audit to identify and contact the rightful owners. To ensure these passports reach their owners, he announced plans to introduce a courier service. “We will roll out a courier system so that applicants can receive their passports wherever they are. If addresses are available, we will contact them directly,” he explained during an interview on Accra-based TV3.

The proposed courier service is expected to complement the 24-hour processing initiative, offering a more convenient and efficient way for citizens to receive their travel documents. However, the success of these measures will depend on the accuracy of applicant data and the effectiveness of the new staff in managing the increased workload.

Ablakwa also outlined plans to hold Ghana’s ambassadors and high commissioners accountable for their performance. In a significant shift, he announced that diplomats would be given Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to guide their work. “Ambassadors who do not meet KPIs will be removed,” he stated firmly. “Every month, we expect detailed reports and major reforms from our missions abroad.” This move signals a tougher stance on diplomatic accountability, with the aim of ensuring that Ghana’s foreign missions deliver tangible results.

The minister’s announcements have been met with cautious optimism. While many welcome the prospect of faster passport processing and improved service delivery, some have raised concerns about the feasibility of the 24-hour timeline, given the current challenges at the passport office. Critics argue that simply hiring more staff may not be enough to address systemic issues such as outdated technology, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and corruption.

Ablakwa, however, remains confident. “This is not just about hiring more people; it’s about transforming how we deliver services to Ghanaians,” he said. “We are committed to making the passport office a model of efficiency and reliability.”

As the government moves forward with these reforms, the focus will be on implementation. Can the passport office truly deliver on the promise of 24-hour processing? Will the courier service effectively clear the backlog of unclaimed passports? And will the new KPIs for diplomats lead to measurable improvements in Ghana’s international relations?

For now, Ablakwa’s announcements mark a significant step toward addressing some of the most pressing issues in Ghana’s public service sector. But as with any ambitious reform agenda, the proof will lie in the results.