Ghana to hold 3i Africa Summit to unlock Innovation and Growth

The 3iAfrica Summit, a pioneering event poised to unlock Africa’s digital and financial potential, will be held in Accra, Ghana from May 13 to May 15, 2024.

It is expected to draw over 2,000 industry leaders from more than 80 countries to ignite innovation and harness the impact of FinTechs in the digital financial economies across the continent.

The Summit is on the theme: “Unleashing Africa’s FinTech and Digital Economic Potential.”

A statement issued in Accra said the 3iAfrica Summit was a collaborative initiative by the Bank of Ghana (BOG), Development Bank Ghana (DBG), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) through Elevandi.

It aims to be a strategic platform to showcase Africa’s digital prowess and to stimulate both local and international investments in the burgeoning FinTech sector.

The Summit promises a dynamic agenda filled with plenary sessions, interactive workshops, and policy dialogues featuring distinguished global and regional leaders.

An innovation exhibition and showcase of digital financial solutions will be the key highlights, offering a glimpse into the future of financial technology and creating a nexus for enthusiasts and innovators.

Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor of BOG said, “we look forward to the 3iAfrica Summit becoming a beacon for financial technology and a turning point in Africa’s digital revolution.”

He said the conversations and collaborations that would start were set to chart a new course for the continent’s economic landscape.

Mr Kwamina Duker, CEO of DBG, said, “the Bank is thrilled to facilitate this global platform where Africa’s innovative FinTech solutions will take centre stage, inviting and fostering strategic partnerships.”

Mr Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of MAS and Chairman of the Elevandi Board, said the event would also be a crucial juncture for enhancing cooperation between Africa and Asia’s financial sectors.

“The 3iAfrica Summit symbolizes a bridge connecting the vibrant tech ecosystems of Africa and Asia. We’re excited to support a space where sustainable and revolutionary financial sector initiatives can flourish,” he said.

The Summit is an unparalleled opportunity for businesses, enthusiasts, and policymakers to amplify their brand, engage with industry leaders, and forge lasting partnerships.

Attendees will gain access to a wealth of networking sessions designed to unlock new collaborative opportunities.