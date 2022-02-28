Ghana To Host 1st Emotional Intelligence Conference

Ghana is set to host the 1st International Emotional Intelligence (EI) conference that seeks to help corporate professionals, Individuals and families to understand and manage their emotions.

The conference will help organizations and individuals to understand how emotions drive their bottom line and the essence of emotional intelligence within the workspace and family life.

Emotional intelligence otherwise known as Emotional quotient (EQ) is the ability to understand, use and manage your own emotions in positive ways to communicate effectively, empathize with others, overcome challenges and defuse conflicts both at the workplace and within your space of existence.

Coming on board with 19 years of experience as a leader, Life coach, Emotional intelligence expert, therapist and psychologist, Ms. Oyinkansola Alabi, will coach participants through the essence of self –management, self-awareness, social awareness and relationship management in the corporate space or family unit.

“ Your intelligence quotient (IQ) is not enough on its own to achieve success in life, yes your IQ can help you get the job but it is your EQ that will help you effectively manage the stress and emotions when dealing with existing and prospective clients ” Ms. Alabi stated.

Our daily interactions with one another gets complex by the day whether at the workplace or not, emotional intelligence helps navigate the social complexities of the workplace to control impulsive feelings and behaviours, to overall manage emotions and take control on your overall health; physically and mentally.

The one day master class will feature a training session, a practical session and focus group discussions at the Mensvick Hotel, East legon on Thursday, 17 March 2022.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Oyinkansola Alabi, popularly referred to as The Emotions Doctor, is the Founder of Emotions City. Africa’s Leading Emotional Intelligence Centre.

She is a Productivity Enhancement and Life Validation Strategist. A Psychologist by training, who helps individuals, achievers and Organizations increase performance using emotional intelligence tools and proprietary methodologies.

Oyinkan is the first female founder of an Emotional Intelligence Academy in Africa and is the convener of Africa’s first Emotional Intelligence Week.

Her impact has taken her to 30 States in Nigeria. Ghana. Egypt. Kenya. South Africa. Rwanda. UAE. Cairo. India. Ireland. Madrid. Germany. Canada. Australia. United Kingdom and the United States.

Oyinkansola is the first African to attend the Yale Centre for Emotional Intelligence. A Six Seconds Network Emotional Intelligence Practitioner and Assessor. A Goldman Sachs Scholar. One of the 100 most influential women in Nigeria in 2019. An author. A musical artist and a Spiritual Leader.

She is an associate member of the Women in Business, Nigeria (WIMBIZ) and official member of Forbes Business Council.