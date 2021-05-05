Goalball Ghana
Goalball Ghana

Sport Goalball Ghana

Ghana to host 2021 African Goalball Championships

Accra, May 4, GNA – The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball has announced that Ghana, will stage the 2021 African Championships from 6-10 December.

It would be the first time Ghana would be hosting the championship, since it was staged once in Algeria and twice in Egypt.

The Championship would be held in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

Kari Raisanen, Chair of the IBSA Goalball Committee, said: “We believe the African Championships would be a fantastic end to this historic year, offering the chance to attract new interest to the sport in the region following the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics”.

“Africa is a continent in which we have seen growth over the past decade, and we want to not only keep supporting teams to improve but also encourage new nations to start. As goalball celebrates its 75th birthday in 2021, we will be doing just that.

Goalball Ghana
Goalball Ghana
“We are confident that the Local Organising Committee, the Ghana Blind Sports Association, would organise a great competition that reflects the importance of the time it is being held”.

Mr. Eric Kissi, President of the Ghana Blind Sports Association, said: “Ghana is committed to giving our utmost best in hosting a befitting Championship that would make Ghana and all of Africa proud. All visiting countries are assured of a peaceful and successful Championships”.

Seven men’s and five women’s teams are expected to compete at the University of Cape Coast Sports Complex.

At the last African Championships in Port Said, Egypt, in 2020, the Algerian men’s and women’s teams both took gold to secure their place at the Paralympics.

The 2021 Championship would be a qualifier for the 2022 IBSA Goalball World Championships in Hangzhou China, from 6-18 July. The top three teams in each gender would secure their tickets.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleNSA Director-General congratulates Relay Team on Olympic qualification
Next articleGOC appoints new Administrative Manager
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here