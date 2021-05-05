Sport Goalball Ghana

Ghana to host 2021 African Goalball Championships

Accra, May 4, GNA – The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball has announced that Ghana, will stage the 2021 African Championships from 6-10 December.

It would be the first time Ghana would be hosting the championship, since it was staged once in Algeria and twice in Egypt.

The Championship would be held in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

Kari Raisanen, Chair of the IBSA Goalball Committee, said: “We believe the African Championships would be a fantastic end to this historic year, offering the chance to attract new interest to the sport in the region following the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics”.

“Africa is a continent in which we have seen growth over the past decade, and we want to not only keep supporting teams to improve but also encourage new nations to start. As goalball celebrates its 75th birthday in 2021, we will be doing just that.

“We are confident that the Local Organising Committee, the Ghana Blind Sports Association, would organise a great competition that reflects the importance of the time it is being held”.

Mr. Eric Kissi, President of the Ghana Blind Sports Association, said: “Ghana is committed to giving our utmost best in hosting a befitting Championship that would make Ghana and all of Africa proud. All visiting countries are assured of a peaceful and successful Championships”.

Seven men’s and five women’s teams are expected to compete at the University of Cape Coast Sports Complex.

At the last African Championships in Port Said, Egypt, in 2020, the Algerian men’s and women’s teams both took gold to secure their place at the Paralympics.

The 2021 Championship would be a qualifier for the 2022 IBSA Goalball World Championships in Hangzhou China, from 6-18 July. The top three teams in each gender would secure their tickets.