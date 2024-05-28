Ghana to Host 4th CAA Region II Athletics Championship

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has selected Ghana to host the prestigious 4th CAA Region II Athletics Championship.

This significant event is set to take place on June 4th and 5th, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium, promising an exhilarating display of athletic talent and competition.

Event Highlights

The championship will bring together athletes from fourteen countries across the sub-region, making it a major event on the athletic calendar. As a Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier, the championship holds additional importance, with athletes competing not only for regional honors but also for a chance to secure their spots in the upcoming Olympic Games.

Join the Excitement

Athletics enthusiasts and supporters are invited to witness two days of explosive and high-energy performances. The University of Ghana Stadium in Legon will be the epicenter of thrilling athletic action as competitors strive to achieve their best and potentially qualify for the Olympics.

Mark your calendars for June 4th and 5th, 2024, and be part of this exciting event. Come watch and support your favorite athletes as they push their limits and aim for glory. See you at the University of Ghana Stadium for an unforgettable experience!

