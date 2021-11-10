Ghana to host Africa Cashless Payment Systems Conference this month

The 2021 edition of the African Cashless Payment Systems (ACPS) Conference is set to be held in Accra at the Movenpick Hotel from 28th – 30th November 2021.

The theme for this year’s African Cashless Payment Systems Conference will be centered on ”Building a Cashless Africa.”

The ACPS Conference will be the largest FinTech gathering because there is considerable global attention on Africa due to the ongoing economic transformation backed by digitization within the context of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative.

The Conference will be an agenda-setting arena on the future of Africa in the face of modern cashless payment systems such as debit cards, credit cards, electronic funds transfers, e-wallets, mobile money, automated teller machines (ATM) and e-commerce payment systems.

Participants from Africa and the Diaspora countries will be attending the conference.

There will be forty (40) presentations from twenty expert speakers, six group projects, and six panel discussions will be made as well as sixty exhibition booths from leading banking solutions service providers in the world.

The Guest of Honor for the conference will be the Vice-President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Ahead of the conference, the country reps for ACPS held a press conference to educate the public on how to curtail cybercrime and cyber fraud, and how the government of Ghana is cooperating with financial institutions to build a cashless system.

Ghana FIN Coordinator, Nii Amarh Amarteifio told journalists that the conference will also facilitate the latest technology demonstrations, knowledge sharing, high-level networking, and most importantly, one-on-one business meetings between decision-makers and top-tier solution providers transforming the digital future of the financial firmament of the region.

Technology and financial industry personalities expected at the conference include Thomas Kwesi Quartey, Deputy Chair, African Union; Ken Ofori Atta, Ghana’s finance minister; Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ghana’s communications and digitalization minister; Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana; Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget, and national planning, Nigeria; Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, Nigeria; and David Solomon, executive director, Goldman Sachs among others.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Archie Hesse, CEO of Ghana Interbank Payments and Settlements Systems (GhIPSS), will speak on topical issues affecting cashless transactions in Africa.