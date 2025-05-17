Ghana to Host African Innovation Conference with 500 Marketing and IT Experts

Ghana will welcome over 500 marketing and information technology professionals from across Africa for the 2025 African Marketing Confederacy (AMC) and Technology Information Confederation Africa (TICON Africa) conference.

The event, scheduled for August 20–22 in Accra, aims to establish Ghana as a regional hub for innovation under the theme “Enabling Africa’s Take on Future Innovation Standards and Global Influence.”

TICON Africa President David Gowu described the conference as a platform for Ghanaian businesses to showcase solutions and forge partnerships. “This is a movement to amplify ICT and marketing impact through collaboration,” he stated. The agenda includes workshops on AI-driven strategies, digital commerce, and purpose-driven branding to address sector challenges.

Mrs. Ama Amoah, Vice President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), highlighted the event’s role in reshaping Africa’s digital landscape. She urged local businesses to participate actively, noting opportunities to influence continental marketing practices. “Public-private collaboration is critical for sustainable development,” she added, expressing confidence in Ghana’s leadership in Africa’s commercial transformation.

By fostering knowledge exchange and strategic alliances, the conference seeks to advance innovation standards and strengthen Africa’s global competitiveness in technology and marketing.