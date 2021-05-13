Ghana has won the bid to host 2021 CANA Junior/Senior Swimming and Open Water Championships, the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) announced Wednesday.

According to the GSA, the country would host teams from 54 African nations for the event from October 11 to 17.

This would be the second time Ghana has hosted such an event, with the last being the CANA Zone Two Swimming and Open Water Championships in March 2020.

The upcoming championship forms part of the preparation for the 2023 African Games, and also gives Ghana more experience of hosting aquatic events.