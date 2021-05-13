Swimming
Swimming

Ghana has won the bid to host 2021 CANA Junior/Senior Swimming and Open Water Championships, the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) announced Wednesday.

According to the GSA, the country would host teams from 54 African nations for the event from October 11 to 17.

This would be the second time Ghana has hosted such an event, with the last being the CANA Zone Two Swimming and Open Water Championships in March 2020.

The upcoming championship forms part of the preparation for the 2023 African Games, and also gives Ghana more experience of hosting aquatic events.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleLet’s sustain the religious tolerance that has served us well – President
Next articleAfrican countries acquire over 38 million COVID-19 vaccines – Africa CDC
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here