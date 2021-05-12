Swimming
Swimming

The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) has won the bid to host 2021 CANA Junior/Senior Swimming and Open Water Championships at the CANA Bureau meeting held via zoom on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Ghana would host about 54 countries in Africa for the seven-day event slated for 11th – 17th October, this year.

Ghana had a clean edge in the bidding process, securing a unanimous consent to host the championships.

This would be the second time Ghana is hosting such a huge event with the last being the CANA Zone Two Swimming and Open Water Championships at the Trust Sports Emporium and Aqua Safari Resort respectively in March 2020.

The successful organisation earned Ghana tons of praises across Africa.

The upcoming championship forms part of preparation towards the 2023 African Games and also to prepare the nation adequately in hosting the rest of Africa in two years.

Currently, Ghana is a major force in the West and Central Africa Sub-Region placing 3rd overall best out of 22 countries at the Zone 2 Swimming and Open Water Championships last year.

Ghana’s quest to replicate that feat and possibly move further to better previous records are geared towards the African Games in 2023.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articlePresident fulfills promise to Black Satellites after Youth Championship triumph
Next articleBirim Central Municipality observes Child Health Promotion Week
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here