The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) has won the bid to host 2021 CANA Junior/Senior Swimming and Open Water Championships at the CANA Bureau meeting held via zoom on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Ghana would host about 54 countries in Africa for the seven-day event slated for 11th – 17th October, this year.

Ghana had a clean edge in the bidding process, securing a unanimous consent to host the championships.

This would be the second time Ghana is hosting such a huge event with the last being the CANA Zone Two Swimming and Open Water Championships at the Trust Sports Emporium and Aqua Safari Resort respectively in March 2020.

The successful organisation earned Ghana tons of praises across Africa.

The upcoming championship forms part of preparation towards the 2023 African Games and also to prepare the nation adequately in hosting the rest of Africa in two years.

Currently, Ghana is a major force in the West and Central Africa Sub-Region placing 3rd overall best out of 22 countries at the Zone 2 Swimming and Open Water Championships last year.

Ghana’s quest to replicate that feat and possibly move further to better previous records are geared towards the African Games in 2023.