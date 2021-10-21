Ghana to host Ghana-Caribbean Chamber of Commerce

The Ghana-Caribbean Chamber of Commerce is working towards the construction of the Chamber’s state-of-the-art landmark headquarters in Accra.

Dr Susan H.E. Alfred, President of the Chamber, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the historic inaugural Africa-CARICOM Summit of high-profile African and Caribbean leaders led to efforts at integrating business interests in Ghana and the Caribbean and that the time for the cross-breeding of economic ideas and partnership was now.

The Summit, a virtual event, under the theme: “Unity Across Continents and Oceans: Opportunities for Deepening Integration,” was held last month, hosted by Kenya and Chaired by the East African nation’s President, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta.

Dr Alfred, President and Founder of the Chamber, a medical professional and entrepreneur, who relocated to Accra from Trinidad & Tobago, one of the Caribbean’s dual-islands, underscored the importance of actively fostering Ghana-Caribbean trade relations, recounting common economic history.

“We are all aware Ghana and the Caribbean share a common though the egregious 360-year history of the Transatlantic slave trade, colonialism, and hard-fought anticolonialism and independence struggles.

“Efforts have been made by our people over the years – and continue – to heal from the scars of our shared past, and to build on our shared genealogy and culture. Yet, opportunities to forge trading partnerships between Ghana and the Caribbean remain significantly under-utilised. That is where the Chamber comes in.”

She said Ghana, as a point of re-entry, was the ideal place for physical headquarters and that Accra as Ghana’s capital and commercial centre, was the logical choice.

“We are looking for a site to build a US$300,000 operational hub and member engagement facility. A state-of-the-art advocacy and meeting centre for business and trade promotion in a digital age”.

“For those seeking to trade with the Caribbean from Africa and vice versa, the Chamber currently provides remote facilitation services to members, businesses, trade missions, non-governmental and public service organisations, on both sides of the Atlantic.

“As the world slowly returns to more in-person interaction, the Chamber is readying itself for an increase in-country activity.”

Dr Alfred said the Chamber would engage young entrepreneurs to explore opportunities across the Caribbean.

She said the focus would be on health, trade and tourism.

The Ghana-Caribbean Chamber of Commerce was established in 2014. It represents 500+ business and community organisations.

The Chamber is committed to building bridges between business communities in Ghana and the Caribbean and to maximising business development and economic growth, through advocacy, member support, collaboration, and innovation.

Recently, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, encouraged the about 700,000 unemployed youth to take advantage of the enabling environment being created by the Government to establish themselves.

His point was drummed home by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, at the 10th Ghana Economic Forum, saying entrepreneurship, private businesses, innovation, and technology were the most significant pillars for Ghana’s economic recovery.