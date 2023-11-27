Ghana to host inaugural Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building

Ghana is to host the maiden Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building (GC3B) to improve awareness and build capacities to combat cyber threats.

The event will bring together 800 delegates from over 100 countries across the globe to Accra from November 29 to 30, 2023, to work towards effective, sustainable and inclusive stewardship of international cooperation for cyber capacity building in the era of rampant cyber threats.

It is being organised by the CyberPeace Institute, the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE), the World Bank, and World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation through the Cyber Security Authority (CSA).

The Conference is themed, “Cyber Resilience for Development”.

Speaking at a Media Launch on Sunday, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, the Director-General, CSA, said the gathering would help to create a platform to offer networking opportunities, giving the cyber leaders wealth of resources to collaborate with, learn from and interact with.

For Ghana, he said, it would bolster her commitment and availability to push the agenda for a safer and secure digital nation, foster key partnerships, and strengthen clear commitments on cyber capacity building.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako said an important legacy of the conference would be the launch of the Accra for Cyber Resilient Development—an outcome document of the GC3B.

The document aims to stimulate global action to elevate cyber resilience across international and national development agendas, promote cyber capacity building that supports broader development goals and effectively serve the needs and priorities of developing countries.

He commended Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, for continuously supporting the CSA to make excellent strides despite the challenges.

Mr Chris Painter, President, GFCE, said the cyber space, despite the huge opportunities it presented also came with digital risks, hence the need to invest in cyber security.

He said to ensure a free, open and secure digital world, every country should have the resources, knowledge and skills needed to invest in their digital future.

Mr Painter said nations should work together and support each other with the capabilities, so that no country was left behind in their digital evolution.

“After all, a chain is only as strong as the weakest link,” he added.