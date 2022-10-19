Ghana To Host International Break Dance Competition

AFROBREAK INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP is the first official International break dance and dancesport championship to ever happening in Ghana bringing Dance athletes and Hiphop practitioners across the world to the capital city Accra, Ghana to promote break dancing as an Olympic Sport and tourism.

Nana Tuffour Okai “Bboy lyricx” Pioneer of Afrobreak Concepts worldwide explains the project theme for the project is Break dancing to Combat Sexual Exploitation, abuse and harassment.

Countries participating:

France , UK, Benin , Togo , Nigeria, Senegal , Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone , Burkina Faso and Ghana.

Competitors line up:

Whirlz (Nigeria) , Kofi black (Ghana) ,Smith (Benin) , Pape (Senegal), Roxy (Ghana) , Emrich (Ghana) , Blesso ( Ghana),

Matie (Togo) , Shemelon (Ghana) , Delkrim (Ivory Coast) , Spinol (Togo) , Tayo Tiara (Nigeria), Venom (Senegal), Monster Black ( Sierra Leone ) , Declown (Ghana), usher scott (Ghana)

DJ: DJ Teck Zilla (Nigeria)

Nick mafia (Ghana)

Kitty (Ghana)

MC: Mickie Flex and K2 (Ghana)

Board of Jury:

Shaymin (France) , JC Jedor (Nigeria) and Bboy Lyricx ( Ghana)

27th October: Hiphop Conference / Dance Workshop / Dj Workshop

Venue: Nima Maamobi Community Learning Centre

Time : 1pm – 6pm

28th October : Community Showcase and Battle Exhibition

Venue : James Town Police Station roundabout

Time : 3pm – 6pm

29th October : Afrobreak International Championship

Venue : Dunk Grassroots James Town

Project supported by Embassy of France in Ghana through Dwabo project 2022

Bloomfest, Awo Global Family , kaay fecc Senegal, Senegalese Dancesport Federation, SPAN Nigerian , Street Off France , Battle of The Year France , Sitsofe Wellness and Hanfaani Art Association Benin.

Source Afro Break Championship