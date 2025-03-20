Ghana to host maiden edition of Incorporated Society of Planters anniversary and symposium

Ghana is set to host the first anniversary and symposium of the African Regional Chapter of Incorporated Society of Planters (ISP) from 22nd to 23rd of May, 2025.

The 2 days event is under the theme, Agriunity, Empowering Sustainable Agriculture in Africa geared towards building the technology transfer in leveraging agriculture in the country as well as across the world.

In attendance will include experts from Malaysia, Singapore Indonesia, United States of America (USA), Europe and other African countries.

ISP was established in 1919 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as the headquarters with the objective of promoting trade and investments in the plantation space particularly in area such as oil palm, rubber, cashew, cocoa among others.

At a news conference in Accra, the Chairman of ISPA, Dr. Shermal Perera, said ISP primary aim is to train planters on the emerging trends in their respective sectors and to resource them with the relevant technical skills and knowledge.

He said Ghana will reap billions of dollars in their plantation sector when the needed structures and mechanisms are put in place by training experts and rolling out policies to enhance the plantation sector.

The Vise Chairman of ISP Africa, Dr. Fatai Afolabi said ISP Africa is fervently operating to enhance legislation and publications that will impact on the plantation sector for sustainable growth in the country.

He however called for a vibrant policies in plantation management, adding that the move will help build resilience in the plantation value chain.

The Chairman of the ISP’s Ghana Branch, Mr. Christian Foli, urged government to introduced sound polices and ensure that its implementation thrive over old ones in bringing to bear sustainability in the plantation sector.

“Stakeholders in the plantation industry must collectively drive and support the sector and roll out programmes and initiatives to open up potential investments for growth and development of the sector”, he added.

Report by Ben LARYEA