Ghana to Host National Agribusiness Dialogue Amid Economic Challenges

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry will convene a National Agribusiness Dialogue in June, an initiative that could help address Ghana’s persistent food inflation and unemployment issues.

Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare framed the event as a potential turning point for the sector during a recent planning session with stakeholders.

The dialogue aims to bring together industry experts, financial institutions, policymakers, and development partners to develop a comprehensive National Agribusiness Strategy. Minister Ofosu-Adjare described the upcoming forum as “a reset moment” for Ghana’s agricultural sector, emphasizing its potential to drive inclusive economic growth.

With food inflation remaining a key concern and youth unemployment at critical levels, the government views agribusiness development as a dual solution. The ministry hopes to boost productivity, expand agro-processing capabilities, and attract investment to create jobs while stabilizing food prices.

Industry analysts note that Ghana’s agricultural sector has long suffered from fragmentation between production and industrial processing. The dialogue seeks to bridge this gap, with stakeholders anticipating it could position Ghana as a regional hub for agricultural innovation and value-added exports.

The June meeting is expected to produce concrete policy recommendations and strengthen collaboration between public institutions and private enterprises. As Ghana grapples with economic headwinds, the success of this initiative could prove pivotal in determining the country’s food security and employment landscape in coming years.

Previous government efforts to transform agriculture have yielded mixed results, making this latest attempt particularly significant. Observers will be watching closely to see whether the dialogue can translate into measurable improvements in sector performance and economic indicators.