Ghana to host West African Scrabble Championship

Ghana will host the 2022 West African Scrabble Championship from 15th to 18th May 2022.

The event which will take place at the Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel at Nungua in Accra involve Ghana, Nigeria, Gambia, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

According to the President of the Ghana Scrabble Association, Mr. Haruna Adamu, they have put in place everything for a successful tournament.

He said Team Ghana has prepared well and they hope to win.

He appealed to the media to support and promote Scrabble because it is a good sport and game that builds the mind.

He advised educational institutions to add to their curriculum and ensure that more students practice Scrabble.