Ghana to host West African Table Tennis Championship (2023 WTT) from April 24 – 27

Ghana will host the next edition of the West Africa Table tennis Championship (2023 WTT) from April 24th to 27th at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, President of the Ghana Table Table Association (GTTA) revealed at the Press Launch held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Wednesday that the budget to host the competition runs to about 800,000ghc and expressed gratitude to some companies that are partnering the Association to organise.

He mentioned Labadi Beach Hotel, Trust Sports Emporium, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Goil, Sun Seekers, Special Ice Mineral Water and the media as those partnering the tournament.

According to Mr. Afadzinu who is also First Vice President of the GOC, the West African competition will position in Ghana for a successful hosting of the African Games in 2023.

He expressed that the last edition of the West African tournament was hosted and won by Nigeria where Ghana got o silver and bronze medals, however this time the nation will feature two teams for males and females, and it would give advantage for medals and exposure.

He stressed that the benefits in hosting international tournaments are enormous as it would also afford technical people such as referees and umpires to be upgraded and coaches to learn new tricks.

He named some of the countries who have registered to participate as Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Cote D’Ivoire, Senegal and hosts, Ghana

The president of the GOC, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah who graced the event said the West African Table Tennis Tournament will give opportunity to the media to report and write about the game, as well as know the rules and scoring in the game.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu – Asare, Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13 African Games expressed his joy as players who are going to represent Ghana are going to be seen and encouraged to win medals as well as gain exposure.

He said all sports federations must try to advertise and market the African Games which Ghana will host in March next year.

Madam Shirley Acquah Harrison of the Trust Sports Emporium (TSEL) who plays Table Tennis noted that they are glad to be associated with the Tournament as their facility, also known as the Bukom Boxing Arena can host several events like swimming, volleyball, fencing, basketball and many others.

She expressed that sports is big business, which must be supported and engaged by all because of its positives, especially for good health.

Mr. Geoge Ayisi who represented the Labadi Beach Hotel, the first five star hotel in Ghana for the past 32 years commended the President of the GTTA for mobilizing partners to make the Tournament possible, as it will boast tourism and showcase Ghana.

Present were Technical Director of the GTTA, Mr. Albert K. Frimpong, President of African Baseball & Softball and Mr. Reks Brobby a member of the LOC for the African Games, Accra 2023.

Winners in the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s teams as well as the women’s teams and doubles will represent their respective countries at the Africa Championship in Tunisia this September.