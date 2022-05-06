Ghana To Host World Trade Promotion Organizations Conference And Awards

ITC and GEPA are co-hosting the World Trade Promotion Conference and Awards in Accra, with 150 trade promotion leaders coming from all world regions, as well as the local diplomatic community. They will discuss Bold Solutions to Resilience and Recovery, the theme of the event.

Global awards at the event recognize initiatives that help businesses to trade across borders. Categories address: partnerships; digital initiatives; sustainable trade.

The President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, opens the event. Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry, H.E. Alan Kyerematen, will also speak at the opening ceremony. Sir Partha Dasgupta, a globally recognized economist who links biodiversity to gross domestic product, is the guest speaker. Ms. Coke-Hamilton and Dr. Asare are event speakers, along with heads of national trade promotion organizations from around the world.

The 13th WTPO Conference and Awards take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, on 17-18 May. Livestream is available on ITC’s web site. On social media, it is available on ITC’s LinkedIn.

The International Trade Centre is the joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations. ITC assists small and medium-sized enterprises in developing economies to become more competitive in global markets, and thus contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals