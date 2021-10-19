Ghana to host YouthConnekt Africa summit

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana (TMMG) on Monday commended Government’s rolling out efforts to host the YouthConnekt Africa (YCA) summit from October 20 to 22nd at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Alhaji Osman in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema described the initiative, which is under the patronage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as very progressive efforts towards holistic youth development.

Ghana, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the 2021 YouthConnekt Africa Summit will provide a platform for all partners involved in youth development to synergize around policies, programs, and partnerships that positioned African youth to cater to the AfCFTA and advance regional integration.

The 2021 YouthConnekt Africa is on the theme: “Africa Beyond Aid: Positioning the Youth for the Post COVID-19 Economy and AfCFTA Opportunities”.

The Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslim Movement also commended Mr Ussif Mustapha, Minister of Youth and Sport who is championing the summit to provide a platform for all partners involved in youth development to synergize around policies, programme, and partnerships that position African youth to take advantage of AfCFTA and advance regional integration.

According to the programme outline for the hybrid summit, about 15,000 delegates both virtually and physically, including heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, civil society, youth, and various high-profile delegates will attend.

Alhaji Osman who would be participating in the YouthConnekt Africa summit on behalf of the Tijjaniya Muslim Movement noted that it would serve as another platform for Ghana to show its operational capacity in leading the continent to face the effect of after COVID-19 world economy.

He reiterated the call on Ghanaians, irrespective of their ethnic and political affiliations, to co-exist peacefully; “the movement would like to use this opportunity to encourage peace actors and stakeholders to continue to work towards attaining Total Human Security in Ghana and the sub-region”.

Alhaji Osman said the period gives Ghanaians hope into the future and courage to continue the promotion of peace-building, tolerance, understanding, respect for one another, and interfaith harmony for the benefit of all especially youth summit.

He said total human Security ensures that the youth, women, and children are empowered adequately to respond to the challenges of contemporary society.

“We must collectively assist and collaborate with government, community leaders, and other non-state authorities to find jobs or equip the youth with vocational skills to be able to contribute their quota to the development of Ghana.

“Without meaningful employment for the youth in any country, total human security is almost impossible,” he said.

The YouthConnekt Africa Summit document made available to the Ghana News Agency indicates that the annual convening that connects youth from across the continent and beyond with policy influencers, political leaders, and public, private, and development sector institutions to engage, discuss, design, and accelerate youth empowerment efforts at a continental level.

In addition, every year, the summit intends to create a platform for a larger number of young people from all over the continent to learn and engage in YouthConnekt Africa’s youth development program.

Every year, the YouthConnekt Africa Summit aims to address a variety of youth issues related to economic, social, and political empowerment of youth in Africa. This year’s summit will focus on “Positioning African Youth to cater for AfCFTA Market.”

According to the document, in the current changing global economic outlook with a hike in tariffs and protectionism, AfCFTA provides opportunities to African nations to look inward and increase access to regional markets.

The document explained that considering the importance and impact of AfCFTA on regional economies, the phenomenal potential for intra-continental trade, and opportunities to access new markets, the YCA plan to engage, encourage, and connect 226 million young African as the biggest stakeholder to exploit the trade opportunities, enhance trade capacities, gain news skills to contribute to sustainable trade development.