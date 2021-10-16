Ghana to implement national hand hygiene policy

A national policy on hand hygiene will soon be implemented by the Ghanaian government to enhance the interest in handwashing in the country, a senior Ghanaian official told Xinhua on Friday.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark this year’s Global Handwashing Day (GHD) here, Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Amidu Chinnia Issahaku said the move was aimed at reigniting the habit of handwashing among the general public.

“The policy would seek to provide handwashing facilities across the country to ensure citizens changed their attitudes towards handwashing,” the deputy minister stated.

He said, the policy also became necessary since the interest of the public with regards to handwashing was dying out, following the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines.

“There is no better time to promote handwashing than now. Regular handwashing remains the primary defense against diseases and essential COVID-19 preventive measure,” he stated.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remained committed to ensuring that handwashing became a part of Ghanaian lives hence the intervention to provide free water across the country during the COVID-19 outbreak,he said.

The minister also commended Ghanaian manufacturers for their innovations with handwashing facilities which would go a long way to support the government’s efforts of promoting hand hygiene.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), Worlanyo K. Siabi also called for a public-private partnership as a joint effort to improve hand hygiene in the country with the existence of such innovations.

“Only 48% of Ghanaians have handwashing machines at homes and offices, leaving over half of the population, thus a lot of work needs to be done to provide handwashing facilities across the country,” he stated. Enditem