Ghana to introduce digital economy policy to boost economic growth

Ghana will soon introduce a digital economy policy to boost inclusivity and economic growth, a senior official said Monday.

Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalization Ama Pomaa Boateng disclosed this during the Ghana Digital Innovations Week, which began in the Ghanaian capital of Accra Monday and brought together digital innovators and entrepreneurs nationwide for a three-day conference and exhibition.

Boateng said the digital economy policy would focus on vital areas of digital infrastructure, data-driven innovation, entrepreneurship, data protection, user privacy, cybersecurity, digital literacy, and skills, providing a comprehensive approach that ensures inclusivity and economic growth.

Boateng urged all the players in the sector to build strong synergies to accelerate the rate of innovation and enable the country to realize its goals since no individual entity can undertake innovation alone.

She said that collaboration is the cornerstone of progress, and it is through partnerships that Ghana could accelerate the drive toward a digitally inclusive society.

“As we continue to invest in technology and innovation, we must remember that the true measure of our success lies in the inclusive and equitable distribution of its benefits, driving Ghana forward as a beacon of progress and prosperity,” she said.

Boateng also urged for vigilance about the ethical implications of technology. “As we innovate, we must do so responsibly, ensuring that the benefits of technology are harnessed for the collective good while safeguarding against potential pitfalls.”