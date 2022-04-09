Ghana to introduce e-ticketing in football stadia

The government of Ghana is set to roll out electronic ticketing (e-ticketing) in football stadia across the country, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said Thursday.

Delivering a lecture at a conference of the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bawumia observed the roll-out is geared toward addressing corruption within the ticketing regime in the country.

Over years, purchasing tickets before football matches has been troublesome for football fans in Ghana, who have been bothered by frequent long queues.

The vice president said, “To address the inefficiency and corruption within the ticketing regime for football, the Ministry for Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association piloted an e-ticketing system for the recent World Cup qualifying match between Ghana and Nigeria at the Kumasi sports stadium. People who wanted to buy tickets could do so on their mobile phones. It was a successful pilot.”

“This system is now going to be rolled out to all major stadia in Ghana. Digitization is going to deal a severe blow to corruption in the ticketing for football games and result in higher revenues for our football clubs,” Bawumia added. Enditem