Ghana to Issue Africa’s First FLEGT License by 2025

Ghana is poised to become the first African country to issue a Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) license by June 30, 2025, marking a significant advancement in its global timber trade credentials.

This development follows a Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) with the European Union aimed at curbing illegal logging and ensuring legally sourced timber exports.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah confirmed the progress during a meeting with European Union Ambassador Irchad Razaaly, stating, “All is set for the issuance of Ghana’s first FLEGT License. The only outstanding task is the ratification of a second batch of Timber Utilization Contracts (TUCs), which we expect Parliament to approve when it reconvenes after the Easter break.”

The FLEGT licensing system, established under the VPA, serves as a critical mechanism to combat illegal logging by verifying the legality of timber exports to EU markets. Ghana’s adherence to this framework is expected to enhance sustainable forestry practices and expand market access for its timber products, fostering economic growth. Buah acknowledged the EU’s ongoing support in strengthening Ghana’s natural resource governance, emphasizing the need for continued collaboration to develop resilient forest management systems capable of withstanding illegal activities.

The anticipated FLEGT license is projected to boost investor confidence and attract foreign direct investment, signaling Ghana’s commitment to transparency and sustainability: key factors shaping global trade dynamics. Environmentally, the initiative aims to safeguard forest ecosystems vital for biodiversity, climate resilience, and local livelihoods. Timber exporters and related industries anticipate that the license will unlock new markets and stabilize prices through increased international demand.

With final legislative approval pending, Ghana’s Parliament faces heightened scrutiny to formalize the remaining contracts, paving the way for this milestone achievement. As the deadline approaches, Ghana’s progress underscores its role as a regional leader in sustainable resource management, aligning with global trends where environmental governance increasingly influences trade partnerships and economic strategies.