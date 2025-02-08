Ghana to Launch 24-Hour Passport Services Under New Foreign Affairs Minister

In a bold move aimed at transforming public service delivery, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs-designate, has announced plans to introduce round-the-clock operations at the country’s passport offices.

The initiative, which aligns with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) vision of a 24-hour economy, seeks to address long-standing delays in passport processing and improve efficiency for citizens.

Speaking on The KeyPoints with Alfred Ocansey on February 8, Ablakwa revealed that the new system will leverage digitization to streamline passport applications, printing, and delivery. “For the first time, we want the passport office to operate 24 hours. This will be the first step towards the general 24-hour operation of our mission,” he stated.

Under the proposed system, applicants can expect to receive their passports within a week, a significant improvement over the current timeline. For urgent cases—such as students facing scholarship deadlines or individuals dealing with medical emergencies—passports could be processed in as little as three days. “This will expedite the delivery time, and applicants can walk in even at 9 PM or 10 PM to get their passports processed,” Ablakwa explained.

The announcement comes amid widespread frustration over bureaucratic delays at passport offices, which have often left citizens stranded and forced to pay exorbitant fees for expedited services. By introducing 24-hour operations, the government aims to eliminate these bottlenecks and make passport services more accessible to all Ghanaians, regardless of their schedules.

Ablakwa’s proposal also reflects a broader push toward digital transformation in public administration. By automating key aspects of the passport application process, the government hopes to reduce human error, curb corruption, and enhance transparency. However, the success of the initiative will depend on the availability of reliable infrastructure, including stable internet connectivity and efficient courier services.

The move has been welcomed by many Ghanaians, particularly frequent travelers and those in urgent need of passports. Yet, some skeptics have raised concerns about the feasibility of implementing such a system, given the logistical challenges and resource constraints facing government agencies.

As Ablakwa prepares to assume office, his 24-hour passport office plan signals a commitment to modernizing Ghana’s foreign service operations. If successfully executed, the initiative could set a new standard for public service delivery in the country, offering a glimpse of what a truly 24-hour economy might look like.

For now, all eyes are on the Foreign Affairs Ministry as it works to turn this ambitious vision into reality—a task that will require not only technological innovation but also a cultural shift toward greater efficiency and accountability.