Ghana to launch delegation pavilion in the US

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, will today cut the ribbon to launch Ghana’s delegation pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2021 in Houston, Texas, USA.

The OTC, an annual event that starts Monday, August 16, 2021, and runs till Thursday, August 19, 2021, provides energy professionals with the opportunity to meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

A statement issued by the Ministry in Accra on Monday said it had also expanded technically and globally with the Arctic Technology Conference, OTC Brasil, and OTC Asia.

It stated that the OTC provided for an exhibition by various countries and institutions. Ghana’s key exhibitors included the Ministry, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, National Petroleum Authority, GOIL, Petroleum Commission, Ghana Gas Company Limited, and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

The key goal of the exhibitors is to attract investments into the country.

Dr. Prempeh would be joined by one of his deputies, Mr Agyapa Mercer, senior officials from the Ministry, Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S, Chief Executive Officers of some sector agencies, and some leading executives from operators in Ghana’s oil and gas industry.