Ghana to mark 2023 World Glaucoma week

The Ghana Optometric Association (GOA) is to mark the 2023 World Glaucoma Week with a massive public campaign from Sunday, March 12 to Saturday, March 18 at Churches and Mosque to educate and sensitise Ghanaians about glaucoma.

The 2023 World Glaucoma Week is on the general theme: “the world is

bright, save your sight,” Dr. Kwame Oben-Nyarko, GOA Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that public education seeks to help reduce the incidence of glaucoma blindness in Ghana.

He called on leaderships of Churches and mosques to contact the Association for details of the free public education which also include a short presentation and sharing of some brochures on the condition.

Dr. Oben-Nyarko also noted that the GOA would offer free glaucoma screenings through its partner clinics to worshippers who would be interested

in having their eyes examined.

He noted that GOA members were ready from March 12 to 19 to offer free public education on glaucoma.

He said World Glaucoma week was a week set aside globally annually to educate and sensitise the world about glaucoma.

Meanwhile, Neeru Gupta President of the World Glaucoma Association (WGA) in a statement obtained by the Ghana News Agency in Tema to mark the week described World Glaucoma Week as a unique initiative that puts a spotlight on glaucoma as the leading cause of preventable irreversible blindness worldwide.

She said prompt diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma can prevent needless vision impairment, however, so many are unaware they have the disease or may not have access to much-needed care.

The WGA President noted “as the numbers are expected to increase exponentially, it is a growing public health concern that needs more attention and effective eye health systems.

“The active coming together of the international community with colleagues and key stakeholders through events to stimulate awareness and dialogue is a show of our shared commitment to improving glaucoma care for patients around the world”.