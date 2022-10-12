Ghana to mark 77th UN Day on October 25th

Ghana will join the rest of the international community to mark the 77th United Nations (UN) Day on Tuesday, October 25, with a flag raising ceremony in Accra.

The event would take place at the forecourt of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA)said the Ministry as a key stakeholder, would hold the event in collaboration with key partners, including the UN Office in Ghana and all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

It said the day would be marked with the signing of a new Cooperation Framework by the UN in Ghana and the Government of Ghana.

It noted that the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) is the most important instrument for planning and implementation of UN development activities at country level.

The statement said the new Cooperation Framework was for the period 2023 to 2025.

It said the signing would be followed by a solemn ceremony where both the UN and Ghana flags would be hoisted, affirming Ghana’s continuous support for global peace and the organisation.

It said this year’s event would be attended by the security services, members of the diplomatic community, heads of the UN agencies, representatives of CSOs/NGOs, youth groups and students.

The statement said Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Mr. Charles Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, would jointly inspect a parade mounted by the Ghana Armed Forces.

It said one of the main highlights of this year’s event would be an evening dinner at the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator with high profile personalities to officially launch the UN Cooperation Framework