Ghana to mark World Folklore Day with multi-national summit

The National Folklore Board under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will organise a multi-national summit to commemorate this year’s World Folklore Day on August 22, 2022, at the National Theatre.

The summit, with participants from Kenya, Togo, Namibia, Gambia and Ghana, is expected to rekindle the interest of the African youth in folklore.

The Day will be commemorated under the theme: “Igniting the Interest of African Youth in Folklore for Sustainable Development,” and will be launched by Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The National Folklore Board, in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, entreated the citizenry to participate in the celebration through the use of Ghanaian folklore, Ghanaian meals and drinks, highlife music or folk songs, traditional wears, and local languages.

Folklore or intangible culture heritage refers to ways of expressing one’s culture, including music, dance, art, designs, names, symbols and signs, performances, ceremonies, architectural forms, handicrafts and narratives, languages or any artistic cultural expressions.

The National Folklore Board is the statutory agency in Ghana responsible for the administration, registration, promotion, and protection of Ghana’s folklore.

World Folklore Day is celebrated on August 22 every year around the world; on this day, nationals are reminded of the essence to promote and protect

traditional elements of folklore, which belong to their countries.