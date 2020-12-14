The Black Satellites of Ghana will.meet Niger in the next stage of the Zone B of the 2020 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Tournament in Benin.

Despite suffering a lone goal defeat at the hands of Cote D’ Ivoire, the Satellites advanced to the next stage following their victory over Nigeria in the first game.

The Black Satellites Coach Karim Zito in the game against the Iovirans made five changes to the team that beat Nigeria 1-0 in the first game on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad produced a great save to deny Mohammed Bamba from opening the scoring for the Ivorians in the 26th minute..

The Young Elephants lifted their efforts in the second half as they kept piling pressure on the Black Satellites.

Fofana Datro who was a torn in the flesh of the Ghana defence won a free-kick very close to the 18-yard box in the 60th minute.

Issouf Dosso stepped up and scored the only goal for the Ivorians with a stunning strike from the free-kick.

Ivory Coast top the group with four points followed by Ghana with 3 points as Nigeria exit the tournament with just a point.