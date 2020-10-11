Ghana to miss Nicholas Opoku in the next friendly game against Qatar Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku is not likely to feature in Monday’s game against Qatar.

Opoku suffered a bruised muscle in his right leg in Friday’s 3-0 loss to Mali.

Opoku hobbled off in the 79th minute after he went in for a tackle against Mali striker Coulibaly Lassana and was replaced by Joseph Aidoo.

The medical team of the Black Stars led by Dr. Chris Adomako is currently working to get him back to full fitness.

Ghana would on Monday play against Asian Champions Qatar in another friendly game at the Titanic sports complex in Antalya, Turkey.