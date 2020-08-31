Second-year students in junior and senior high schools across Ghana will resume school on Oct. 5, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced here late Sunday.

The partial school reopening for the selected students is to enable them to complete the 2019/20 academic year, the president said in his 16th broadcast to the nation on measures taken against COVID-19, adding that the decision had been made by the Ghana Education Service after consultation with relevant stakeholders.

All nursery, kindergarten, primary, and first-year junior high school pupils will continue to remain at home until January 2021, the president announced.

Schools in the West African country were closed on March 16 after Ghana recorded two confirmed cases four days earlier. Enditem