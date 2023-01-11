Ghana To Participate At The European Audio-Visual Entrepreneurs – Eave 2023.

The EAVE Producers Workshop (PW) is aimed at producers who wish to operate at European level by increasing their knowledge of co-producing and joining a pan-European professional network. With a year long programme focused on three intensive weeks featuring professional development through working on the development of fiction, documentary and TV series projects, EAVE’s workshop is every producers dream and Yemoh Ike will definitely be living that dream in 2023.

Out of 267 applicants from 51 countries, only 56 producers and professionals were selected from 36 countries for the EAVE 2023 Producers Workshop!

Ghana’s candidate, Yemoh Ike, did not only make it to the final selection, the French CNC awarded him a scholarship to financially support his participation. It could be recalled that the CNC also financed his recent film, Tsutsuɛ which was directed by Amartei Armar and Co-producer, Sébastien HUSSENOT.

On records, Yemoh Ike still remain the only producer from the sub-Saharan Africa to have a film compete in the Official Selection at Cannes. Himself, Amartei Armar and Sébastien HUSSENOT on December 6th won $100,000 US Dollar grant for their upcoming feature, Vagabonds! A project selected for EAVE, 2023 after going through the Doha Film Lab in Qatar, 2022.

The 3 sessions of the EAVE 2023 Producers Workshop will take place in Luxembourg (March 3-10), Alpbach, Austria (June 11-18) and Rotterdam, the Netherlands (October 23-30).

This is good for the Ghanaian Film Industry, we wish Yemoh Ike the best of luck!