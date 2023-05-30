Ghana to play Guinea in first round of qualifiers at 2024 Olympic Games

The Black Queens of Ghana have been drawn with Guinea in the first round of the qualifying series for a slot in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), on Tuesday, May 30, in Egypt revealed the draw and road map for the qualifying matches.

Coach Nora Hauptel and her charges would play guest to Guinea in the first leg before hosting the West African neighbours in the return fixture.

The winner of the two-legged tie would slug it out with the winner of the game between Guinea-Bissau and Benin, before progressing to the third round.

The Black Queens would be chasing their first Olympic Games slot since 2004.