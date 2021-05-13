Ghana will play Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire in international friendlies next month, according to Black Stars head coach Charles Akonnor.

Ghana will face Morocco on June 8 before playing Cote d’Ivoire four days later, with Akonnor naming a 30-man squad.

The Black Stars were supposed to have played Ethiopia and South Africa in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month but FIFA, in conjunction with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed the matches to be played between September to November this year and in March 2022.